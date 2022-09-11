Margaret S. Alexander

Jan. 1, 1939 - Aug. 31, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Margaret S. Alexander, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Margaret was born to George C. and Anne S. McDonald in Chicago, IL on January 1, 1939.

Maggi graduated from Valparaiso High School, received degrees from Indiana University, B.S. in Education, and Valparaiso University, M.S. in Education. Mrs. A. taught in the Portage and Valparaiso Community Schools, Grades four and fove and as a Reading Specialist at Northview and Cooks Corner Elementary Schools. Margaret's dedication, talents and enthusiasm for education extended to the First Presbyterian Church over many years. Maggi helped establish the Presbyterian Weekday Nursery School (PWNS) over 45 years ago. She also organized and directed many of the Cherub Choir programs, taught Sunday School and Bible School.

Margaret married Walter Alexander on August 18, 1962, in the First Presbyterian Church. Walter survives, along with their sons: Robert W. Alexander of Chicago, Illinois and Kenneth S. Alexander (Melissa); and grandchildren: Abigail and Gabriel Alexander of Westchester, OH; brothers: James and Thomas McDonald (Ann); sisters: Georganne McDonald and Barbara Knott (David). Many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends will dearly miss the joy, dedication, and enthusiasm that Margaret, Maggi, Mrs. A. shared with so many for 83 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, Valparaiso, IN at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Margaret's name to: PWNS, mailed to the First Presbyterian Church, Valparaiso, IN; First Presbyterian Church, memo Scholarship; Program for Continuing Education of PEO Sisterhood; memo BO Chapter, c/o Karen Fritz, 3709 Westbridge Dr., Valparaiso, IN, 46383; or Riley Children's Hospital, 750 Riley Hospital Dr., Indianapolis, IN, 46202.

Moeller Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.