Sept. 21, 1943 - May 22, 2022

CROWN POINT - Margaret S. Stanley, age 78, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Margaret is survived by her sisters: Marvianna "Marva" Maragos, Carolyn Beals; nieces and nephews: Hilary (Mike) Bennett, Denise Maragos, Victoria (Chris) Biegel, Matthew Beals, Timothy (Mary) Beals; great nieces and great nephews: Kayla (Jamie) Taylor, Lindsay (Greg) Mick, Andrew and Alison Biegel, Nathan, Brandon, Logan and Kinsley Beals; great-great nieces: Abigail and Harper Taylor; and many cousins and dear friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents: Marvin Sr. and Rosemary Stanley; grandparents: Claude and Margaret Stanley, and Herman and Mary Waters; siblings: Paul, Marvin, Jr., Grace Perrin and her son, Frankie; and uncle, Walter Stanley

Margaret was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and participated as a Sunday school teacher and assistant bookkeeper for many years. Margaret was a 1962 Crown Point High School graduate. For the majority of her career, she worked at Schepel Buick as a warranty writer for over 50 years. She was an avid collector of Angel figurines, Longaberger Baskets & Beanie Babies, and loved bowling and participating in tournaments.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Margaret's name to Breast Cancer, Dementia, Epilepsy Foundation or a charity of your choice.

