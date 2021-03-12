 Skip to main content
Margaret Stojsavljevic

HOBART, IN — Margaret Stojsavljevic, 91, of Hobart, formerly of Glen Park, passed away on Wednesday March 10, 2021. She is survived by her children, George (Denise) Stoya, Michael (Piper) Stojsavljevic and Nancy (John) Brown; grandchildren: Paul, Kyle, Celine, Samantha, Ryan and Eric; and great-grandchildren: Santos, Luna, Joaquin and Asher.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, Dusan.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Avenue), Griffith. Cremation will follow services.

Friends may meet with family on Saturday March 13, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home. For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.

