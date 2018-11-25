HAMMOND, IN - Margaret Zabinski (nee Lillie) 95 of Hammond passed away peacefully on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She was the beloved wife of the late Chester Zabinski who passed away on June 2, 1990; loving mother of Colleen Lannon and Gregg (Kathy) Zabinski; cherished grandmother of Kathryn (Michael) Vanni and the late Allen Zabinski; adoring great grandma of Michael and Gabriella.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 9:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m.; parish wake service at the funeral home on Monday at 4:30p.m. conducted by the Rev. John E. Kalicky, C.PP.S.
Margaret Zabinski was born on July 16, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Leta Lillie and was a resident of Hammond for the past 69 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the St. Margaret Mercy Women's Auxiliary. She was a retiree of the LCEOC. Devoted to her family, Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to 'Forever Blue and Gold' (St. John School Alumni Assoc.) would be appreciated.
