ST. JOHN, IN - Margaretha "Marge" Kmetz (nee Schuster), age 87, late of St. John, formerly of Hammond, passed away March 13, 2022. Beloved wife of Andrew for 68-1/2 years. Loving mother: of Andrew (Teresa) Kmetz III, James Kmetz, Richard Kmetz, Deborah Pilackas, Robert (Michelle) Kmetz, and Thomas (Kristal) Kmetz. Cherished grandmother: of Amanda (Luke) Smith, Andrew Kmetz IV, Megan (Gary) Reis, Anthony Pilackas, Corey Kmetz, Tyler Pilackas, Justin Kmetz, Sydney Kmetz, and Madison Kmetz. Dearest great grandmother: of Nolan, Owen, Mason, Ethan, Olivia, Lincoln Smith; and step-great grandmother: to Jenna and Mariah Reis, with one great grandchild expected in July. Marge is also survived by her sister-in-law, Charlotte (Ed) Mores; and brother-in-law, John (Anita) Kmetz. Marge has many loving nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Abby. Preceded in death by parents: Henry and Lena Schuster; and siblings: Louis (Jule), John (Mary), and Eugene Schuster. Marge was a longtime food service employee for the Lake Central School Corporation. She was a life member of the St. John VFW Post #717 – Ladies Auxiliary. Marge loved to travel throughout the United States and camp in their motor home. The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Visitation Friday, March 18, 2022, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:00 am at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com