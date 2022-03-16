ST. JOHN, IN - Margaretha "Marge" Kmetz (nee Schuster), age 87, late of St. John, formerly of Hammond, passed away March 13, 2022. Beloved wife of Andrew for 68-1/2 years. Loving mother: of Andrew (Teresa) Kmetz III, James Kmetz, Richard Kmetz, Deborah Pilackas, Robert (Michelle) Kmetz, and Thomas (Kristal) Kmetz. Cherished grandmother: of Amanda (Luke) Smith, Andrew Kmetz IV, Megan (Gary) Reis, Anthony Pilackas, Corey Kmetz, Tyler Pilackas, Justin Kmetz, Sydney Kmetz, and Madison Kmetz. Dearest great grandmother: of Nolan, Owen, Mason, Ethan, Olivia, Lincoln Smith; and step-great grandmother: to Jenna and Mariah Reis, with one great grandchild expected in July. Marge is also survived by her sister-in-law, Charlotte (Ed) Mores; and brother-in-law, John (Anita) Kmetz. Marge has many loving nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Abby. Preceded in death by parents: Henry and Lena Schuster; and siblings: Louis (Jule), John (Mary), and Eugene Schuster. Marge was a longtime food service employee for the Lake Central School Corporation. She was a life member of the St. John VFW Post #717 – Ladies Auxiliary. Marge loved to travel throughout the United States and camp in their motor home. The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.