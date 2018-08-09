LOWELL, IN - Margarette 'Marge' Cleveland, 80, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Survived by children, David (Brigitte), Edward (Christy), Kent (Sue) and Gary; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Robert (Judy) Springfield, Betty Telle, Alice Filleman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Jessie. Marge was a member of Lighthouse Church formally First Baptist Church, Cedar Lake and was a former Lake County Recorder.
Visitation, Friday, August 10th from 4:00- 8:00PM with Funeral Service Saturday, 11:00AM with Pastor Arland Walters officiating, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave. in Lowell. Burial will take place in West Creek Cemetery.