Margarita "Machi" Rivera

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Margarita "Machi" Rivera, age 57 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, October 29, 2021. She is survived by two sisters: Angelica (late Luis) Gomez and Gloria (Jorge) Hinojosa; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Luz Rivera; three brothers: Beto, Jose and Johnny; one sister, Carolina.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffems officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church Tuesday morning.

