EAST CHICAGO, IN - Margarita 'Mago' Rivera, age 83, of East Chicago, IN, entered eternal life surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 25, 2018, after her battle with cancer. She was born on June 10, 1935, in Jamay, Jalisco, Mexico. Margarita is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Reyes Rivera; her parents, Basilio and Elena Jimenez; brothers, Eliodoro, Luis, and Jose Luis Jimenez; beloved mother, Reyes (Ma. Elena) Rivera Jr., Maria Elena (Jose) Acosta, Celia Rivera, and Angelina Bolanos. Margarita is cherished by her grandchildren, Elena and Reyes III Rivera, Jessica and Dr. Suzanna Acosta, Angelina, Mauricio Jr., and Vanessa Bolanos; great-grandchildren; siblings, Juan, Ma de Jesus, Rafael and Jesus; loving pet, Snowflake; other loving family members and precious friends. Margarita loved tending to her beautiful garden, cooking delicious foods and spending time with her loving family. She spread love, joy and warmth with her contagious smile to all.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN 46312. Mago will be dearly missed by her loving, devoted, family and precious friends. God Grant Her Eternal Peace.