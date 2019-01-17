ORLANDO, FL - Marge Justak Smith of Orlando passed away January 14, 2019 at the age of 84. She graduated from Griffith High i n 1952. The viewing and service will be held on Friday January 18, 2019 at CAREY HAND COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME at 2811 Curry Ford Road in Orlando, FL 32806. The viewing will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m., followed by the service. She will then be buried at Greenwood Cemetery, in downtown Orlando at 12:30 p.m.
She is survived by her son Brian and daughters Debby, Marykay, and Marlo. She has ten grandchildren and soon to be three great-grandchildren. She is best known for her kindness, thoughtfulness, her warm heart, sense of humor and quick beautiful smile. Her favorite moments in life were those spent with family and friends.