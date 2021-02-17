Margert "Peggy" Kiernan

Margaret 'Peggy' Kiernan (nee Albert)

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Margaret "Peggy" Kiernan (nee Albert), of Schererville, formerly of Munster, passed away on Monday February 11, 2021, surrounded by her five loving children. Peggy was born on December 1st (we continue to honor her request to not focus on the year) and grew up in Northwest Indiana where she attended Catholic Central, aka Bishop Noll High School.

Peggy attended Purdue University for two years as a student in the School of Pharmacy (one of three women). She left Purdue with a desire to broaden her horizons which took her to St. Paul, Minnesota, where she worked at 3M. Peggy moved to Chicago and attended Katharine Gibbs School of Secretarial and Executive Training for Educated Women which prepared her to become an executive assistant in the executive office of the Standard Oil of Indiana Company. In her early adult years, Peggy's spirit and friendships instilled in her the confidence to chart a life full of adventure.