Margert "Peggy" Kiernan

Margaret 'Peggy' Kiernan (nee Albert)
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Margaret "Peggy" Kiernan (nee Albert), of Schererville, formerly of Munster, passed away on Monday February 11, 2021, surrounded by her five loving children. Peggy was born on December 1st (we continue to honor her request to not focus on the year) and grew up in Northwest Indiana where she attended Catholic Central, aka Bishop Noll High School.
Peggy attended Purdue University for two years as a student in the School of Pharmacy (one of three women). She left Purdue with a desire to broaden her horizons which took her to St. Paul, Minnesota, where she worked at 3M. Peggy moved to Chicago and attended Katharine Gibbs School of Secretarial and Executive Training for Educated Women which prepared her to become an executive assistant in the executive office of the Standard Oil of Indiana Company. In her early adult years, Peggy's spirit and friendships instilled in her the confidence to chart a life full of adventure.
On May 7, 1960, Peggy married George Kiernan, who she met through a blind date set up by her cousin. Making a vibrant life, George and Peggy enjoyed traveling, creating culinary delights and time on Lake Michigan with family and friends. They raised five children and during these years Peggy cultivated the interests of her children as a coach at St. Thomas More School, on the golf course, and drove countless carpools at all hours. Also, she was tireless in service to the community through the Carmelite Home for Boys, Service League, Hospice for Calumet Area and many other organizations.
Peggy had an absolute passion for bridge, gardening, raising orchids and bird watching. Her love for the game of bridge was a source of joy and frustration. Peggy achieved the level of Silver Life Master and she played tournaments in Boston, Gatlinburg and many bridge cruises. Peggy cherished her partners and associates in various bridge clubs and treasured her friends and extended relatives, new and old, at home and in Ireland. A dear family friend declared that Peggy had fierce devotion to family, faith, fun and the ability to speak frankly.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Albert, and her mother, Mary Elizabeth, and her husband George. She is survived by her five children: Jane (Brian Bellew), Mark (Kathryn), Amy, Jeff and Joan; her brother, Jim Albert (Janet); and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored. A bright light and source of energy in Peggy's life were her four grandchildren: Mary Claire, George and Nora (Mark and Kathryn) and Margaret Grace Korinek (Joan).
Peggy and the Kiernan family are grateful for the many doctors and nurses who provided her outstanding medical care and comfort.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN, at 4:00 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to any of the following: George E. and Margaret S. Kiernan and Family Endowed Scholarship at Marquette University, Share Foundation, and Misericordia. www.kishfuneralhome.net