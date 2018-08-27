Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Margery Beier

LOWELL, IN - Margery Beier, 91, of Lowell, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018. Survived by her son, Scott (Pat); grandchildren: Robert Anker, Deanna Anker, Kristan Greeson, Megan Beier, Michael (Ashley) Beier, Brian (Shelley Brown) Beier, Douglas Beier; seven great grandchildren; Preceded in death by her husband Carl 'Skip' and son, Steve, brothers Duane and Gene Ashton.

Marge was the owner of the The Davis Store in Lowell, until the closing in 2007. Cremation will precede a Memorial Service, Wednesday, August 29, at 2PM at Lowell's First United Methodist Church in Lowell, with fellowship and dinner to follow. Services through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell.

