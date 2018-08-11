VALPARAISO, IN - Margery C. Jacobs, 82, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018. She was born September 2, 1935 to Gus and Grace (Moore) Dalke and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1953. Marge was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church and served as a clerk with Threads in Valparaiso for many years. She was the consummate supporter of family and community, lending a hand and a smile to whatever cause the day demanded.
On November 3, 1956 she married Norman C. Jacobs who preceded her in death on September 14, 2017. Survivors include their children: Julie (Tim) Bucher of Valparaiso, Jackie (Joe) Feller of Valparaiso, Dawn (Tim) VanderZee of Naples, FL, Steve (Jennifer) Jacobs of Valparaiso, sister, Vee (Ed) Gutt, grandchildren: Andy (Brigitte) Bucher, Ben (Tracy) Bucher, Casey (Ginelle) Bucher, Dustin Bucher, Jessica (Matthew) Braham, Ross (Leah) Feller, Hannah (Caleb) Jones, Rachel Feller, Daniel (Courtney) Molchan, Cory (Katie) Molchan, Ryan Gaddis, Casimir Rosinski and Drew Jacobs and 13 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.
A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N. Washington St., Valparaiso with Rev. Joseph Ostafinski officiating and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church or VNA Hospice.