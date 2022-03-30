 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margery Meyer Parchem

Margery Meyer Parchem

Margery Meyer Parchem

MUNSTER, IN - Margery Meyer Parchem, 93, of Munster, IN passed away March 25, 2022 at home surrounded by family.

Margery was an incredible woman who was known for her compassion, intelligence and love for family and friends. She was full of life and energy and lit up every room with her smile. She struggled with Lewy Body Dementia the past few years. Margery was preceded in death by her beloved husband John and her daughter, Sandy (Terry) McCoy.

She was survived by her loving children: Karen (Eric) Corbman, Debby Parchem, John (Barbara Lycett) Parchem, Patricia (Candace Zimmerman) Parchem, Joan (Steve) Joyce, Sue (Hal) Carruthers, David (Jan) Parchem and Janet (Don) Bowen, her sister Joan Brew, 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved them all deeply.

Margery graduated from Washington High School and Indiana University. She was President and owner of Tri-Union Express, Inc. until 1993 when she retired and her family took over the business.

Family will be holding a private service later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Share Foundation, Breast Cancer Research Foundation or to a charity of your choice. www.kishfuneralhome.net

