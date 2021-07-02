Margie Ann Kozup

GRIFFITH, IN — Margie Ann Kozup, 65, of Griffith, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 23 years Keith, beloved children: Jeremy Russell, Shellie (Alfredo) Ramirez, Sherrie (Jim) Perusek, Erica Rios, Angela (Adam) Osburn, cherished grandchildren: Cesley, Austin, Aiden, Alyssa, Lucas, Kelsey, Myka, Miranda, Avarie, Allie, Andrew, Aaron, and Alex, dear siblings: John (Theresa) Canham, Betty (Terry) Swarthout, Diane (Lamar) Stofko, and many additional loving family and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents John & Pauline Canham, sister Sharon Newhard, and her son-in-law Duane Rios.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Margie loved nothing more than spending her free time with her husband Keith and doting on each of her 13 grandchildren. She embodied true sophistication and class and will forever be in our hearts.

