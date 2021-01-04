CROWN POINT, IN - Margie Lee Blaskovich (nee Davis), 93, went quietly into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was born in Coconut Grove, Florida to Sidney and Martha Ann Davis.

Margie met the love of her life John while he was stationed at Homestead AFB and were wed for 56 wonderful years.

Margie is survived by her loving daughters: Marti (Charlie) Hobbs, June (Tom) Wolf; grandson, J. Michael Blaskovich, great-grandson, Trey Blaskovich of Wichita, KS and sister Verna Joyner of FL.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband John, Sr.; son, John, Jr.; and grandson, John Raymond; siblings: Reva Geyer, Cleo Harvey, Sydney and Louvoid Davis.

Margie lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and excellent cook and baker. She loved the big Blaskovich family gatherings. She baked dozens of nut rolls, cookies and cakes that she gave away to friends and family at Christmas (her favorite time of year). Everyone loved mom because she was so sweet and caring. Even the nurses and therapists through the many times she was in the hospital and rehab facilities, would all tell us how much they loved her and how she never gave up and pushed to get stronger.