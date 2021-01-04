CROWN POINT, IN - Margie Lee Blaskovich (nee Davis), 93, went quietly into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was born in Coconut Grove, Florida to Sidney and Martha Ann Davis.
Margie met the love of her life John while he was stationed at Homestead AFB and were wed for 56 wonderful years.
Margie is survived by her loving daughters: Marti (Charlie) Hobbs, June (Tom) Wolf; grandson, J. Michael Blaskovich, great-grandson, Trey Blaskovich of Wichita, KS and sister Verna Joyner of FL.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband John, Sr.; son, John, Jr.; and grandson, John Raymond; siblings: Reva Geyer, Cleo Harvey, Sydney and Louvoid Davis.
Margie lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and excellent cook and baker. She loved the big Blaskovich family gatherings. She baked dozens of nut rolls, cookies and cakes that she gave away to friends and family at Christmas (her favorite time of year). Everyone loved mom because she was so sweet and caring. Even the nurses and therapists through the many times she was in the hospital and rehab facilities, would all tell us how much they loved her and how she never gave up and pushed to get stronger.
Mom loved to bowl with the ladies and was busy all the time. In her early years she was an assessor; secretary of the Lake Hills Home Ec. Club; active in the St. John Township PTA, where she held several offices. That is where she, Audrey Dines and Dorothy Thornberry started the book rental for the schools in 1955. They cleaned and catalogued the donated books all summer. Mom still has a letter from Eddie Burns a fifth grader in Ms. Kahler's class thanking her for starting the rental.
After her husband John passed in 1999, she became a Pink Lady volunteer at St. Margaret Mercy in Dyer in September of 2000 through 2012. Mom loved working in the Gift Shop and meeting many new friends and held several officer positions in the Auxilary. She was a member of St. Michael Church in Schererville and frequently volunteered to work the festivals and funerals. Mom really loved gardening and mowing the lawn, the yard was impeccable.
We know many friends and family would love to pay their respects, but due to COVID-19 we plan to have a private service. Friends wishing to visit with the family, may do so on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue (1/2 mile south of US Route 30), Crown Point, IN. Masks are required and please practice social distancing.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the BLASKOVICH family.