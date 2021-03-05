Margilee Reinhart
March 25, 1929 — March 3, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN — Margilee Reinhart, 91, of Merrillville, IN, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Margilee was born in Princeton, Indiana, on March 25, 1929. She was a graduate of Princeton High School and Indiana University in Bloomington, where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, and received a degree in library sciences.
In 1951, she married her high school sweetheart and the two moved to Merrillville in 1954 when Jerry took a teaching position at Merrillville High School. For the next 50 years, they both served the Merrillville community with their talents.
Margilee served on a variety of clubs and committees over the years, including the Suburban Federated Woman's Club where she participated for over 20 years. She was an arts chairman at the state level and a Cub Scouts leader. A talented pianist, she accompanied the Liedercranz Choir, taught private lessons, and spent 20 years teaching music at Aquinis Elementary School.
Most notably, Margilee, alongside her husband Jerry, founded Ross Summer Music Theatre in 1964 and produced musical theatre productions for the next 50 years. They introduced thousands of kids and adults to the magic of the theatre, welcoming anyone who wanted to participate. Year after year, hundreds, young and old, spent their summers on the stage of Reinhart Auditorium working on stage crew, playing in the orchestra, or dancing and singing. Margilee's attention to detail when it came to costuming was legendary and she made her mark on each and every production.
In the early 1980s, so many kids wanted to be in RSMT shows (especially very young kids) that there simply wasn't enough room for them on stage. Margilee created Ross Summer Youth Theatre to accommodate the overflow and the little ones, creating a rousing new musical experience for kids of all ages for the next 10 years.
Margilee raised eight children and watched her family grow and grow over the years. She is survived by all of those children: Linda (Tom) Mesich, of Portage, Steve (Jayne) Reinhart, of Dallas, TX, Michael (Melinda) Reinhart, of Merrillville, Christopher (Kim) Reinhart, of Indianapolis, Mark (Rick Lorenz) Reinhart, of Santa Clarita, CA, Lisa Hamer Reinhart, of Merrillville, Bryan (Lori) Reinhart, of Cottonwood, AZ, and Laurie (Tom) Carto, of Cincinnati, OH. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Jerry, and her parents, Reuben and Thelma McRoberts.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Merrillville, IN, on Monday, March 8, 2021, with Father Jon Plavcan officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include: social distancing at 6 feet and face masks are required.
Visit Margilee's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.