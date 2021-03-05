Margilee Reinhart

March 25, 1929 — March 3, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Margilee Reinhart, 91, of Merrillville, IN, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Margilee was born in Princeton, Indiana, on March 25, 1929. She was a graduate of Princeton High School and Indiana University in Bloomington, where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, and received a degree in library sciences.

In 1951, she married her high school sweetheart and the two moved to Merrillville in 1954 when Jerry took a teaching position at Merrillville High School. For the next 50 years, they both served the Merrillville community with their talents.

Margilee served on a variety of clubs and committees over the years, including the Suburban Federated Woman's Club where she participated for over 20 years. She was an arts chairman at the state level and a Cub Scouts leader. A talented pianist, she accompanied the Liedercranz Choir, taught private lessons, and spent 20 years teaching music at Aquinis Elementary School.