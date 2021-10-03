July 16, 1943 - July 29, 2021

GARY, IN - Margo A. Warchus (McNabb) of Gary, IN died on July 29, 2021 after fighting a brave battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis for the past two years.

She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary. She is survived by her loving husband Skip of 52 years; a daughter Suzanne Walker (Kenny) of Palm Coast FL; a daughter Hope Fox (Chris) of Port Washington, WI. She has four grandchildren: Jessica, Jacob, Mallory, and Emma. She also has two great-grandchildren: Blane and Marley

Margo was a dedicated wife, mother, and Mimi. She always put others ahead of herself.

She worked at Bank of America for 19 years and after her career in banking she worked for fun at the McKay's Mill Publix for six years.

Per her wishes she will be cremated with her ashes spread across Lake Michigan. She was very proud to call herself a Hoosier and she wanted her remains to be a part of that history.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date in Franklin, TN