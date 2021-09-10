Margrette R. White (nee Gehring)

 Skip to main content
LANSING, IL - Margrette Rose (Gehring) White, age 71, passed away peacefully at home in Lansing, IL on September 8, 2021. She was born June 28, 1950 in Detroit, MI to Clarence and Lois (Evans) Gehring. Margrette is survived by her children: Tammy White, Timothy (Donna) White, and their kids: Dana, Daniel and Leah; Gayle White (Ron Hileman) and her kids: Kimberly White, Kevin (Alyssa) Hileman, and Thomas Kolloff; and son Frederick White.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Anthony (of Kim); as well as Ayla and Kevin Jr. (of Kevin and Alyssa). She also leaves her brother Richard Gehring; sister Marsha Gehring; brother Leon (Beth) Gehring; and multiple nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. White in 2005; her parents; and her sister, Marilyn (Gehring) Wilinski in 2015.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL 60438 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon. Directly followed by graveside service and interment at Oakland Memory Lanes, 15200 Lincoln Ave, Dolton, IL 60419. www.schroederlauer.com

