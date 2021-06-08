VALPARAISO, IN - Marguerita Nevada Rouse 93, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso with Ladies Legion Auxiliary services at 2:00 PM, followed by a graveside services at Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. For more details, please visit
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.