VALPARAISO, IN - Marguerita Nevada Rouse 93, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso with Ladies Legion Auxiliary services at 2:00 PM, followed by a graveside services at Memorial Park Cemetery in Valparaiso at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. For more details, please visit

