CHESTERTON, IN - Marguerite C. Domsic, age 103, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 17, 1917, in Kansas City, KS, to John E. Watts and Veda Watts, both of whom preceded her in death.

On July 30, 1945, in Chicago, IL, she married the love of her life, Joseph T. Domsic, who preceded her in death on June 17, 1986.

She is survived by her loving children: Eileen (John) Stachler, Elizabeth (Donald) Baier of Mount Vernon, IN, Michael (Teresa) Domsic of Portage, IN, and Joseph (Diana) Domsic, Jr. of Walkerton, IN; and by her adoring grandchildren: Joseph Stachler of South Bend, IN, Suzanne (Joshua) Stachler Howk of Richland, MI, Michael Domsic, Jr. of Portage, IN, Thomas Domsic of Walkerton, IN, and Matthew (Amber) Domsic of Valparaiso, IN.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Watts, and her brother, John R. Watts.

