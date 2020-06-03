Marguerite D. Wright (nee Black)
CROWN POINT, IN — Marguerite D. Wright (nee Black), 95, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. She retired from the Anderson Company in 1990 with more than 30 years of service. She also volunteered at Broadway Methodist Hospital. Marguerite enjoyed working in her yard planting flowers and a vegetable garden of which she shared her bounty with family and friends. She also loved cooking for her grandsons. She enjoyed spending time with them and making cherished memories that they will treasure for a lifetime.
Marguerite is survived by her son, Brian (Debra) Wright, of Wheatfield; two grandsons, Justin (Lauren) Wright and Joshua (Hanna) Wright; extended family, Tracy (Kirk) Smith, daughters, Frank (Roberta) Tolley and family, all of Crown Point. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar L. Wright. Interment at Old Bethel Cemetery in Horton, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice of Crown Point.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com
