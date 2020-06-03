CROWN POINT, IN — Marguerite D. Wright (nee Black), 95, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. She retired from the Anderson Company in 1990 with more than 30 years of service. She also volunteered at Broadway Methodist Hospital. Marguerite enjoyed working in her yard planting flowers and a vegetable garden of which she shared her bounty with family and friends. She also loved cooking for her grandsons. She enjoyed spending time with them and making cherished memories that they will treasure for a lifetime.