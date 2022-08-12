WANATAH, IN - Marguerite "Marge" Leek, 83 of Wanatah, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She was born September 14, 1938 in Gary, IN, to Clarence and Gloria (Kerger) Hartmann. She graduated from Griffith High School in 1956 and obtained her B.S. and M.S. degrees in Education from St. Francis in Fort Wayne, IN. She taught in Hammond, Rensselaer, Michigan City, and South Central Elementary in Union Mills, where she retired in 2002. Marge worked at the circulation desk at the Wanatah Public Library for 15 years. She was a proud and faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wanatah, where she was a Lecter and was involved in the RCIA Team and Rosary Society. She was an avid reader and will be remembered for her joyful disposition, selfless heart, kind soul, hospitable personality, and patient demeanor.