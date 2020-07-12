× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marguerite Pruvenok, age 89, of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Julieana Pruvenok; brothers: Andrew Jr. Pruvenok, John Pruvenok, and Michael Pruvenok; sisters: Mary Pruvenok, Annie Girgent, and Helen Popp; nephews: Andrew Pruvenok III, Richard Girgent, and Robert Pruvenok; and niece: Dorothy Bailey. Marguerite is survived by her nephew: Donald (Cindy) Popp; nieces: Darlene Manuzzi, Delores Popp, Linda Mattingly; and brother-in-law: Robert Popp.

Marguerite served for the City of Gary Board of Health for 41 years. She was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Church and a member of the church choir for ten years.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Fr. Michal Bucko officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.

View Marguerite's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.