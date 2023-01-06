Jan. 19, 1930 - Jan. 2, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Marguerite Richards, age 92, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Marguerite was born during a snowstorm in Portage, IN, on January 19, 1930. She married the love of her life, Raymond, at St. Bridget's in Hobart, IN, on June 26, 1954, and was married for 62 years until his death in 2016. Marguerite and Raymond raised four lovely daughters, loved to travel, play Pinochle, and meet with their Couples' Club. Marguerite enjoyed bowling and was a member of two bowling leagues. She was also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where she was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society.

Marguerite is survived by her four daughters: Cynthia (William) Funston, Barbara (Richard) Hilbrich, Susan (Jason) Jacob, and Deborah (Lee) Magiera; grandchildren: Amanda (Jarod) Kuebler, Sarah Funston, Will Funston, Richard (Diana) Hilbrich, Christine (Andrew) Lieske, Raymond Hilbrich, Donald (Courtney) Haas, Heather Haas, Chester (Jessie) Magiera, Louise (Adam) Hook, and Marie (Zak) Ratliff; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ann Bender; brother, John Bender; sister-in-law, Judy Drackert; and multiple nieces and nephews. Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents: Frank and Frances Bender; sister, Mary (George) Cushman; brother, Frank (Gloria) Bender; and sister-in-law, Pauline Bender.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307, with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marguerite's name to St. Mary Catholic School in Crown Point, IN.

