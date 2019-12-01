{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Marguerite Schulze, age 81, of Cedar Lake, passed away November 28, 2019. She is survived by her son, Steven Schulze; daughter-in-law, Chris Schulze; and granddaughter, Savannah. She was preceded in death by her son, Theodore "Ted" Schulze.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Lafayette at a later date.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Margie loved her family, her pet cats, and talk shows. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

www.burdanfuneralhome.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.