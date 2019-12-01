CEDAR LAKE, IN - Marguerite Schulze, age 81, of Cedar Lake, passed away November 28, 2019. She is survived by her son, Steven Schulze; daughter-in-law, Chris Schulze; and granddaughter, Savannah. She was preceded in death by her son, Theodore "Ted" Schulze.
Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Lafayette at a later date.
Margie loved her family, her pet cats, and talk shows. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.