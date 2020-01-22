Mari L. Frahm

Mari L. Frahm

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Mari L. Frahm 62, of Cedar Lake, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Richard "Sherm" Frahm; step children, Michelle (Carl) Hardwick and Eric (Rhonda) Frahm; grandchildren, Hannah Frahm, Jordan and Kyle (Kylie) Hardwick; mother, Waldia Mingle and brothers, Keith and Gary Mingle. Preceded in death by her father, Charles Mingle. Mari was a Registered Nurse, working throughout the area. She enjoyed camping and travelling with her husband on their motorcycle across the country, Mari taking photos all along the way.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Saturday January 25, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM, Concluding with Memorial Services at 4:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts