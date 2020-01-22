CEDAR LAKE, IN - Mari L. Frahm 62, of Cedar Lake, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Richard "Sherm" Frahm; step children, Michelle (Carl) Hardwick and Eric (Rhonda) Frahm; grandchildren, Hannah Frahm, Jordan and Kyle (Kylie) Hardwick; mother, Waldia Mingle and brothers, Keith and Gary Mingle. Preceded in death by her father, Charles Mingle. Mari was a Registered Nurse, working throughout the area. She enjoyed camping and travelling with her husband on their motorcycle across the country, Mari taking photos all along the way.