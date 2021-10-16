HAMMOND, IN - Maria Aida Martinez, age 74, of Hammond, IN passed away on October 10, 2021 in Munster, IN. She is survived by her husband: Antonio Martinez; and three sons and one daughter; twins: Antonio (Jessica) Martinez and Thomas (Barbara) Martinez; daughter: Rebecca (Ambrose) Resa; and son: Roy (Jenny) Martinez; grandchildren: Vanessa De Rousseau, Nico Martinez, Ambrose Resa, Alex Martinez, Samuel Resa, Lori Martinez, Mia Resa, Daniel Martinez, Neriah Martinez, and Nora Martinez; great grandchildren: Ava and Julian; sister: Elsa Kaszowicz; and brothers: David Garza and Marty Garza. She is preceded in death by her father: Roberto Garza; mother: Maria (Gutierrez) Garza; brother: Robert Garza; brother: Albert Garza; sister: Rosa Moreno; and brother: Daniel Garza.