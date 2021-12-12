Maria Antonia Quintanilla

She demonstrated her great strength by continuing on even after the loss of the love of her life. Tonia adored and loved her grandchildren so much and was so proud of their accomplishments. She always had many stories to tell. She loved singing and dancing, which brought her so much joy. She loved whistling and sounded perfectly like a bird. She was a great cook and anytime you visited with her she would make sure to cook you a delicious meal. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com