Maria Antonia Quintanilla
HIGHLAND IN - Maria Antonia Quintanilla, age 80 of Highland, IN, formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
She is survived by three sons: Rudy (Mary) Quintanilla, Rene (Laya) Quintanilla and Raul (Linda) Quintanilla; grandchildren: Melissa, Veronica, Stephanie, Jessica, Jr., Emma, Raul, Jr., Joshua and Leah; three great-grandchildren: Elayna, Addilyn and Austin; two brothers: Jesus (Rosalinda) and Juan (Allison) Sanchez; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Maximiliano and Juanita Sanchez; husband, Rodolfo Quintanilla; son, Rolando Quintanilla; sister, Tirsa Iglesias; special niece, Sylvia H. Sanchez.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Ivan Carrillo officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIEF FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 am Wednesday morning. **MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED**
Antonia, along with her late husband Rudy, carried on the legacy of her parents Don Max and Dona Juanita as owner of the La Pasadita Masa para tamales. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church where she sang in the choir.
She demonstrated her great strength by continuing on even after the loss of the love of her life. Tonia adored and loved her grandchildren so much and was so proud of their accomplishments. She always had many stories to tell. She loved singing and dancing, which brought her so much joy. She loved whistling and sounded perfectly like a bird. She was a great cook and anytime you visited with her she would make sure to cook you a delicious meal. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.