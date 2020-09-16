Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Maria "BABA" Grba, late of Lansing, IL, passed away on September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of late Milovan. Loving mother of Evica (late Dmitar) Momcilovic, Anka (Djuro) Grbic, Helen (Michael) Hecimovich and late Millie (Ratko) Bukvich. Fond grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 26. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and kumovi. Maria was an retired employee of General Mills Inc., member of St. Simeon Church Kolo.