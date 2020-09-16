 Skip to main content
Maria "Baba" Grba

Maria "BABA" Grba, late of Lansing, IL, passed away on September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of late Milovan. Loving mother of Evica (late Dmitar) Momcilovic, Anka (Djuro) Grbic, Helen (Michael) Hecimovich and late Millie (Ratko) Bukvich. Fond grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 26. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and kumovi. Maria was an retired employee of General Mills Inc., member of St. Simeon Church Kolo.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for family only was held at St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church with the Very Rev. Luka Lukic officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME.

