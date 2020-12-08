SCHERERVILLE, IN - Maria Bakas age 82 of Schererville, formerly of East Chicago, passed away December 5, 2020 with her loving children by her side.

She is survived by her beloved children: Vicky, Mandy and Peter; grandchildren: Zoe, Abigail, Noah and Maya; brother Dimitri (Vasiliki) Bourounis of Greece; sisters: Athena (Thanasis) Petros of Greece, Aleka Alamanis of Greece; sisters-in-law: Mena Bakas, Dina Bakas, Eleni Bakas and Vasiliki Rellos; numerous nieces and nephews in the United States and Greece. Preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 51 years, George.

Private family funeral service to be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Schererville with Rev. Constantine Aliferakis officiating. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary. There will be a visitation at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Maria was a lifelong active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and the Philoptochos Society. Maria was loved and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She gave of herself selflessly and had a place in her hear for everyone. She had a deep faith and devotion in the Lord. The world is a little dimmer with her passing. May her memory be eternal.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, Schererville, IN 219-322-6616.