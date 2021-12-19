Maria Busija (nee Moravski) passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born to Miron and Ana Moravski in Lishja, Bosnia, before relocating to Germany in her teens. In 1956, she came to Gary, Indiana with the hope of finding a better life and more opportunities for herself and her son George, who was nine at the time. Eventually she, her son, and her husband, Mike, made their home in Merrillville. Along the way, Maria held several jobs: the Dammenmuhle Hotel and Restaurant and the Nestler Slide Rule factory in Lahr, Germany; Gary National Bank and Bear Brand Hosiery in Gary; and the Lake County Convalescent Home in Crown Point.