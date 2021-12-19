Maria Busija (nee Moravski) passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born to Miron and Ana Moravski in Lishja, Bosnia, before relocating to Germany in her teens. In 1956, she came to Gary, Indiana with the hope of finding a better life and more opportunities for herself and her son George, who was nine at the time. Eventually she, her son, and her husband, Mike, made their home in Merrillville. Along the way, Maria held several jobs: the Dammenmuhle Hotel and Restaurant and the Nestler Slide Rule factory in Lahr, Germany; Gary National Bank and Bear Brand Hosiery in Gary; and the Lake County Convalescent Home in Crown Point.
She is survived by her loving son, George (Jackie Jones) Morawska; cherished grandsons: Christopher (Jennifer) Morawska and Michael (Lisa) Morawska; treasured great grandchildren: Marissa, Nathan, Logan and Elizabeth; special niece, Stephany (Ron) Kemper; sister, Gena Dubinski, and brother, Paul (Helen) Moravski; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and extended family in Bosnia and the States.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Mike Busija; her parents, and her brothers: Ivan, Mihal, Teodor (Fetko) and Nikola, all from Bosnia.
Maria will always be remembered for her kind spirit and love for her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville). Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For information, call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com