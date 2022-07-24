ST. JOHN, IN - Maria C. Ossanna (nee Sojka), age 56, of St. John, formerly Hessville, IN, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. Maria is survived by her beloved sons: Luke, Zack and Matthew; dearest mother, Carolyn Sojka (nee Fetsch); siblings: Peter (Terry) Sojka, Paul Sojka, Michelle (Jim) Burnham, Andrew (Melanie) Sojka; dear friend, Bernie Matthews; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded by her loving husband, Christopher; and father, Edmund Sojka.

Maria was a 1984 graduate of Morton High School, and then went on to Indiana State to receive her degree in Child Development. She was a preschool teacher at Cherie's Garden in St. John where she was loved by and will be missed by the children and co-workers. Maria was a loving mom and daughter that will be cherished by all who knew her.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 6:30 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home and a private burial at a later date at St. Michael Cemetery in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com