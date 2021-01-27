Maria Collaros

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Maria Collaros, 75, of Merrillville, passed away on Monday January 25, 2021.

Maria is survived by her son, Constantine (Sophia) and daughter-in-law Stacey Collaros; granchildren, Erini, Zachary and Foti; brother, Stelios (Maria) Skavdis in Greece; sister, Hrisa (Apostolis) Tsampis in Greece; numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Fotios "Frank," and son Apostolos "Paul," both in 2020; parents, Constandino and Anna; and her parents in law, Constantine and Lamprini.

Maria was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, St. Helen's Philoptochos Women's Society and the Agia Marina Ikarian Society. Maria migrated from Ikaria, Greece, when she was 16 in 1961. While raising two young children, she attended night school to obtain her high school diploma from Merrillville High School. From 1975-2005 Maria worked at the Gary Career Center.

Maria was a devoted and loving wife, mother and Yia Yia. Family was everything to Maria and wished nothing more but to be surrounded by her family. Maria always had a smile and a good word for anyone she met.