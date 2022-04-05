IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARIA CRISTINA "CRISSIE" VELEZ ON HER 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. As today marks two years since you departed this life, it's still hard to accept that you aren't here anymore. Our hearts still sense your existence even if we can't reach out and touch, hear or see you. And though we still had so much we wanted to say, do and share with you in life, we will take peace in knowing you are walking along side us every step of the way. Until we are reunited again, we love and miss you now and forever. Love Mami, Jose, Your Brothers and Sisters, Nieces and Nephews.