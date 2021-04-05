 Skip to main content
Maria Cristina "Crissie" Velez

Maria Cristina "Crissie" Velez

Maria Cristina "Crissie" Velez

Feb. 2, 1987 - April 5, 2020

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARIA CRISTINA "CRISSIE" VELEZ ON HER 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. A year doesn't seem like such a long time, but without you here, it has felt like an eternity. Though losing you was difficult, it's learning to live without you that has been even harder. We take comfort in knowing you are no longer in pain and are watching over us. We love you and miss you so much. Love, Mami, Jose, your brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

