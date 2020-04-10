Maria Cristina "Crissie" Velez

Funeral Services will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, with Father Charles Mosley, officiating, but sadly, due to recent events, is private for immediate family. You may witness and be with the family virtually via livestream which will be posted on our website on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon.Crissie was a lifelong resident of East Chicago and the Hammond area. She attended St. Mary's Church in East Chicago. Crissie enjoyed being with her nieces and nephews and she made new friends everywhere she went. "Crissie didn't just make friends, she made lifelong family". For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.