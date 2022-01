CHICAGO, IL - Maria D. Pedraza (nee De La Torre), age 76, late of Chicago, IL and Merrillville, IN, passed away January 11, 2022. Beloved wife of late Richard Francisco Pedraza and late Paul Murillo. Loving mother of: Richard F. (Nicole) Pedraza; Peter M. (Annemarie) Pedraza; Marcelina Pedraza; Renee L. Pedraza; Santos Pedraza and Edwin Tirado, Jr. Caring grandmother of: late Antonio Christopher Pedraza, Maria D. Pedraza, Natalie Elenz, Tiffany Elenz, Tomas A. Pedraza, Gabriella A. Pedraza, Kasey R. Pedraza and Edie B. Pedraza. Kind sister of: Antonio De La Torre and Alberto De La Torre; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Antonio De La Torre and Santos (nee Ledesma) De La Torre. Maria was a member of LULAC and an Our Lady of Guadalupe alumna. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Maria was an avid reader and a Wheel of Fortune fanatic. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at GRIESEL JIMENEZ STODDEN FUNERAL HOME, 10240 S. Ewing Ave, Chg, IL, 60617. Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022 meeting at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3200 E 91st St. Chg, IL 60617. Interment will be private. www.grieselfh.com or (773) 768-0632