CROWN POINT, IN - Maria DeJesus Gonzalez, age 92 of Crown Point formerly of East Chicago, passed away Friday evening, January 3, 2019 at Wittenberg Lutheran Village. Loving Mother of seven children: Pedro, Jr. (Mary) Gonzalez, Elba (Louis) Rivas, Doraelia (Max) Iglesias, Rudy (Laura) Gonzalez, David (Kim) Gonzalez, Roberto (Arabella) Gonzalez, Olga Lydia (Jose) Cortes; one sister, Eulalia Manzo; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; special friends and caregivers: Esmelda Garcia, Maria Correa and Emma Rodriguez. Preceded in passing by loving husband, Pedro Gonzalez.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 7, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. from OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME with funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago with Rev. Frank Torres officiating. At rest St John-St Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Oleska-Pastrick Funeral Home, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN. Memorial donations may be made to Wittenberg Lutheran Village, 1200 E. Luther Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Maria loved her family and friends very much, and in the last few years, she became a member of a larger family when she became a resident of the Wittenberg Village community. A special thank you to Tara Zaharias and all the staff at the Wittenberg for your love and care of our dear mother. Maria's home and heart were always open to all of her family and friends. Her love and kindness will always remain in their memories.