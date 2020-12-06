Maria Dolores Bran

Mar. 12, 1940 - Nov. 19, 2020

LAKE STATION, IN - Maria Dolores Bran, age 80, of Lake Station, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1940 in San Jose, C.C. Jalisco, Mexico.

Maria was a homemaker and above all loved taking care of her family.

She is survived by her sons: Ramon A. Bran, Jose F. Bran; daughters: Ana (Roy) Guzman and Laura P. Bran; grandchildren: Roy Emiliano, Ramon Elias, Ruby, Manny and Sam; brothers: Jose and Juan Silva; sisters in Mexico; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Maria was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Ramon M. Bran; parents, Jose and Guadalupe Silva and brothers and sisters.

Visitation for Maria will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. Please note that due to Lake County Covid 19 restrictions the visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be available. We ask that everyone helps us in keeping everyone safe and practices social distancing.