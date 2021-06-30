Maria Dolores Medina-Estrada (nee Ortiz)
Feb. 25, 1938 — June 26, 2021
HAMMOND, IN — Maria Dolores Medina-Estrada (nee Ortiz), age 83, of Hammond, IN was called home by the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Maria is survived by her children: Oralia (Pablo) Lopez, Oscar (Glenda) Medina, Norman Medina, and Eva (Michael) Combs; grandchildren: Aaron, Mark, Joseph, Silvia, Alyssa, Jorge (Danielle), Trevor, Jesse, Sam, and Louis; great-grandchildren: Jayden, Mason, Roman, Daniella, Mikayla, Alaina, Miles; and many other step-great-grandchildren; siblings: Margarita (Manuel) Abrego, Jessie Macias, Julia (Wayne) Ervin, Guadalupe (Manuel) Gonzalez, and Santiago (Carmen) Ortiz; beloved as sons: Rudy Reyes, Brian Lindsley, and Chris Hilstrom; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents Jose and Ignacia Ortiz; her husbands: Serbando H. Medina (1998) and Eddie Estrada (2011); sons: Abel Medina (2002) and Adam Medina (2020); sister: Sanjuana Raya.
Maria was born in Gregory, TX and spent her younger years in Whitewright, TX, then moved to Fort Worth, TX. She married her first husband Serbando and moved to Hammond where she raised her family. Maria worked at Jay's Potato Chips, she retired in 1999, she sold Avon and Tupperware for many years. She was a devoted member of her church, she taught CCD for many years. Maria was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was known as "Dolores" and "Lolita" to many.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1445 Hoffman St., Hammond, IN 46327 with Rev. Luis Ferneidy officiating. Maria will lie-in-state at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a Mass may be made in Maria's name. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.