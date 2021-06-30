Maria Dolores Medina-Estrada (nee Ortiz)

Maria is survived by her children: Oralia (Pablo) Lopez, Oscar (Glenda) Medina, Norman Medina, and Eva (Michael) Combs; grandchildren: Aaron, Mark, Joseph, Silvia, Alyssa, Jorge (Danielle), Trevor, Jesse, Sam, and Louis; great-grandchildren: Jayden, Mason, Roman, Daniella, Mikayla, Alaina, Miles; and many other step-great-grandchildren; siblings: Margarita (Manuel) Abrego, Jessie Macias, Julia (Wayne) Ervin, Guadalupe (Manuel) Gonzalez, and Santiago (Carmen) Ortiz; beloved as sons: Rudy Reyes, Brian Lindsley, and Chris Hilstrom; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents Jose and Ignacia Ortiz; her husbands: Serbando H. Medina (1998) and Eddie Estrada (2011); sons: Abel Medina (2002) and Adam Medina (2020); sister: Sanjuana Raya.

Maria was born in Gregory, TX and spent her younger years in Whitewright, TX, then moved to Fort Worth, TX. She married her first husband Serbando and moved to Hammond where she raised her family. Maria worked at Jay's Potato Chips, she retired in 1999, she sold Avon and Tupperware for many years. She was a devoted member of her church, she taught CCD for many years. Maria was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was known as "Dolores" and "Lolita" to many.