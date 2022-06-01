Maria E. DiNicola

July, 13, 1944 - May 28, 2022

DYER - Maria E. DiNicola, nee Gonnella, age 77, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Calumet City and South Deering, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Loving wife of 50 years to the late Giuliio G. DiNicola. Devoted mother of Lucia (Joseph) Bertrand, and Luca DiNicola. Proud grandmother of Cody, Luca and Nicholas. Dearest sister of Giovanni (Rosaria) Gonnella and the late Antonio (Connie) Gonnella. Sister-in law to Eva DiNicola, Innocenza Fabrizio and the late Santuccia DiNicola. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Umberto and Lidia Gonnella.

Maria was born in Montenero Valcocchiara Provincia di Isernia, Italy on July, 13, 1944. She came to America with her family when she was 13-years old. She attended St. Kevin Grade School and Bowen High School.

Maria worked at Lee Enterprises for several years where she made many lifelong friends. Maria loved cooking, baking, watching YouTube videos and her Italian shows. She loved to entertain and always have a full house of friends and family. She loved being able to feed anyone that came to visit. Maria enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandsons were her life. She was loved by everyone she met.

Visitation Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Prayer service Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. from Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30/Pleasant Springs Ln) Dyer, IN, to St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN, for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Entombment Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery - Orland Park, IL.

