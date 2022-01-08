 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maria Horvath (nee Gyurik)
Maria Horvath (nee Gyurik)

Maria Horvath (nee Gyurik)

July 31, 1940 - Dec. 23, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - We sadly announce the passing of Maria Horvath (nee Gyurik), of Crown Point Indiana, on December 23, 2021. She was 81, born on July 31, 1940 in Szoreg Hungary to Marika and Paul Gyurik. At 16 she escaped Hungary during the 1956 Revolution, and came to be a refuge of Princess Wilhelmina of Holland. There she attended cosmetology school and worked at an elite salon. Maria met her husband Nicklais there after being introduced by her cousin Imre Popity. They married in court in April 1962. They moved to Chicago, and in October got married in a Hungarian Catholic church on the southeast side. She loved cooking Hungarian food, gardening, oil painting and being a hairdresser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicklais; her parents: Marika and Paul; brothers: Pauli, Bandi, Jozeph and Janos, and infant sister Etelka. She is survived by her daughter, Susanna Lilovich (David); grandchildren: Nikodemus, Daven, and Gabriella; brothers: Ferenc (Marika) and Sandor (Klarika); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family in Hungary, Germany, Ireland, Northwest Indiana, Suburban Chicago, Florida and Mexico.

She was interred with her husband Nicklais in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood Illinois on December 30, 2021. Private services were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, Crown Point, IN.

Visit Maria's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

