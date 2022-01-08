CROWN POINT, IN - We sadly announce the passing of Maria Horvath (nee Gyurik), of Crown Point Indiana, on December 23, 2021. She was 81, born on July 31, 1940 in Szoreg Hungary to Marika and Paul Gyurik. At 16 she escaped Hungary during the 1956 Revolution, and came to be a refuge of Princess Wilhelmina of Holland. There she attended cosmetology school and worked at an elite salon. Maria met her husband Nicklais there after being introduced by her cousin Imre Popity. They married in court in April 1962. They moved to Chicago, and in October got married in a Hungarian Catholic church on the southeast side. She loved cooking Hungarian food, gardening, oil painting and being a hairdresser.