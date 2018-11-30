VALPARAISO, IN - Maria J. Nicoletta Bratsakis, supermom, passed into the hands of our Lord following declining health, November 28, 2018, her husband John's birthday, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her immediate family: her two sons and daughters-in law, Jim and Alexis (Mitchell) Bratsakis and John and Heather (Anastos) Bratsakis. She was a grandparent to John and Heather's illustrious children; Anna, Dimitri and Constantine. She is also survived by her brother John Demopoulos. She was a loved Thea to nieces Marguerite (Bratsakis) Matthews, Dr. Anna Demopoulos Katz, and Maria Demopoulos, and nephews Jim Bratsakis, George Bratsakis, Jim Kontras, Nick Flesor and James Demopoulos.
Maria was born in the Bronx, New York to Anna and James Demopoulos on May 30, 19…(not allowed to divulge actual year). Maria was the oldest sister to her brother John. She was a proud graduate of ZoodohosPeghe (ZP) Bronx School. After graduation she moved to Sheboygan WI then eventually Chicago where she graduated from Amundsen High School and continued on to get a Philosophy degree from Depaul University.
Maria met John Bratsakis, who had crashed her brother's wedding, and got married on January 21st, 1962 at St. Demetrios Church in Chicago, IL. Maria and John traveled the globe which included trips to Australia, following the route of the Titanic, visiting the beaches of Normandy, China and, of course, Greece. Maria's was proudest to be called mom to Jimmy and Johnny. She never missed a football game, wrestling match (although her eyes were closed when the boys were wrestling) or concert. She somehow found time to be a community leader: in Community Concerts bringing the Joffrey Ballet, Dizzy Gillespie and a host of other world-famous acts to Valparaiso. She continued her philanthropic ways through Tri Kappa, rising to the state level, to continue and further the sorority's reach. As a leader for the VU Friends of Art, she was an integral part that built the Dick Brauer Art Museum at Valparaiso University. She was also involved in the Daughters of Penelope and, in her final act, she served as president of PEO.
Maria will be waked at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME - VALPARAISO, on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the Trisagion Service at 3:30 p.m. The Funeral will be at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W 700 N, Valparaiso, IN 46385, at 10am Monday, December 3, 2018 with the interment service following at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Iakovos Building Fund.