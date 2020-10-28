Maria Kedziora (nee Schaffler)

HOBART, IN — Maria Kedziora (nee Schaffler), 94 of Hobart, formerly of Glen Park, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.

She is survived by her four children, Eva (Steve) Wilson, John (Martha) Kedziora, Linda (Chuck) Bruner and Peter (Sheryl) Kedziora; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and her furry companion, Lilly. She is preceded in death by her husband, John, and son, Dieter (Jeannie) Kedziora.

Mrs. Kedziora was a former member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church and attended Mass at Salvatorian Father's Monastery. After immigrating to the United States, she became a nurse's aide and worked at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Gary and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart with 26 years of service. She was a wonderful wife, mother and Oma who will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, beginning at 9:30 A.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 10:00 A.M. from Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine, 5755 Pennsylvania St., Merrillville, with the Salvatorian Fathers officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.