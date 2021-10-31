HAMMOND, IN - Maria Laboy, age 81 of Hammond, IN. Born in October of 1940 in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

She is survived by her brother, Alejandro Monzon (Marcela); daughter, Laura Vela (Steve) and son, Vicente R. Laboy; grandchildren: Steven, Alyssa and Vicente; and numerous sisters and brothers-in-laws; nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vicente Laboy; parents: Pedro Monzon and Eustaquia Santos; and siblings: Genaro, Cristina, Valentina, Marcelino, Susano, Elena and Serafin.

She was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner at All Saints Parish in Hammond. She retired from the School City of Hammond as a School Bus Monitor and was known for her sweet and caring nature. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation Tuesday, November 2, 2021 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Directly at All Saints Church Hammond, Fr. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN.