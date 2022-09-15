FRAMINGHAM, MA - Maria Lourdes Aranda (nee Martinez), age 97, of Framingham, MA, formerly of Gary and Schererville, passed away in her sleep on March 30, 2022. Maria was affectionately called Nona by her family and friends.

On September 14, 1949 she married Eloy Aranda who preceded her in death in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Martha Aranda.

Maria is survived by her daughters: Angi Woodman, Blanca (John Matthews) Aranda and Maria (Roy) Wallace; son, Eloy Aranda; grandson, Christopher Woodman; great-grandson, Dane Gallagher; and sister, Alta Perez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN with Rev. Kevin P. McCarthy and Rev. Gerald Schweitzer, concelebrating the Mass.

Maria was a homemaker and loved cooking and tending to her plants. She was very religious and had a great devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Memorial donations request to the American Diabetes Association.

