Maria Luisa Olvera

HAMMOND, IN - Maria age 73 of Hammond passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home.

Maria Olvera born in Laredo, TX surrounded by her family.

Mom was our queen, one beautiful diamond, now she'll shine at night with the bright stars.

Maria is survived by her Ex-husband and friend Carlos H. Rodriguez; children: Laura (late Steven) Alamillo, Lori (David) Arredondo, Delores (Richard) Cervantes, Bernadette (Leo) Olmos, Paula Vasquez, United States Air Force Staff Sargent Luis (United States Air Force Senior Airman Naomi) Vasquez.

Siblings are: Connie (Felix) Santos, Luis Jr. (Mona) Ruiz, Mario (late Marie) Ruiz, Ronald "Ronnie Boy" Ruiz, Benito (Joan) Ortiz, Jeannette (Hector) Jacques.

A host of nieces and nephews. Eight grandchildren: Julio and Carlos DeJesus, David Arredondo, Jr., United States Marine Christian Olmos, Vincent Olmos, Alejandro Olmos; granddaughter Serena Esteban Rene Alamillo.

She is preceded in death by her mother Elvira Ortiz and United States Navy Veteran Luis Ruiz, Richard Ruiz and Fernando Ortiz. Son in law Steven Rene Alamillo.