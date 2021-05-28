Maria M. Santos (nee Mendoza)

Dec. 29, 1931 — May 27, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Maria M. Santos, 89 of Hammond, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 27, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her five sons: Felix Santos Jr., Ernesto (Marta) Santos Sr., Jose Luis (Lidia) Santos Sr., Jesse Santos and Eddie Santos; two daughters, Juanita (Jorge) and Maria (Hector) Ramirez; numerous grandchildren; great- and great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Felix Santos, Sr.; two sons, Carlos and Danny Santos; parents; two brothers and two sisters.

Friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME from 9:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:45 a.m. officiated by Pastor Scott Wells. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Maria was a devoted believer in the Lord and is receiving her reward from God. She was a faithful member of the Gate Church.

