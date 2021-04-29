Oct. 5, 1963 - April 27, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Maria M. Wright, age 57, of Portage passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday April 27, 2021. Maria was born October 5, 1963 in Gary, Indiana to the late Michael and Irene M. (Glowaczeski) Oresik. She was a homemaker, wife and stepmother. She was an avid CUBS and BEARS fan; member of the Porter Central Horseshoe Club; an excellent bowler that was the first woman to win the Gary Post Tribune bowling tournament twice. She also enjoyed playing softball.

She is survived by her loving husband, Vernon Wright; three stepsons: Aaron (Sheila) Wright of Portage, Chad (Christine) Wright of Portage, and Derrik (Lisa) Wright of Valparaiso; ten grandchildren; four brothers and sisters: Mark Oresik of Lake Station, Margaret (Robert) Adams of Canton, GA, Melanie Oresik of Merrillville, and Myles (Wendy) Oresik of Seattle, WA; and many nieces and nephews.

Maria was preceded in death by three brothers, Matt, Michael and David; and her sister-in-law, Debbie Oresik.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Friday April 30, 2021 at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Avenue Portage, Indiana 46368 with Father David Kime officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow.