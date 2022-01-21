Maria "Mary" Saenz

I see the tears you are crying, and the pain that's in your eyes, but please don't he sad, I'm still with you, because love never dies. And though you can't feel me hold you or give you a quick little kiss, the sound of my voice and the touch of my hand are the simple things you miss. So please celebrate my birthday filled with memories and love just close your eyes and realize I am celebrating in Heaven above. And when the sorrow overwhelms you, just pray and He will help you be strong, and you will find the peace He alone can give, knowing I'm Home where I belong.